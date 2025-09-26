Heavy rain lashes Kerala, weather alerts issued in some areas

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 26 (IANS) Kerala is reeling under heavy rainfall as a well-marked low-pressure system over the west-central Bay of Bengal intensifies, prompting widespread alerts and causing damage across the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the low-pressure area is likely to strengthen into a deep depression within the next 24 hours and could make landfall along the southern Odisha-northern Andhra Pradesh coast by Saturday.

In Kerala, heavy showers are expected to continue, especially in central and southern districts.

Authorities have issued an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki, while Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kollam, and Palakkad are under a yellow alert.

Fishing activities along the Kerala coast have been suspended as a precautionary measure.

Following the ban on fishing activities, prices of fish have increased, leaving the fisherwomen who eke out a living selling these in distress.

The Thiruvananthapuram district administration declared a holiday on Friday for all educational institutions in the district due to the heavy rain.

The relentless rain has already caused localised flooding and damage in Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and the state capital district.

To assess the situation, a high-level meeting was convened in Thiruvananthapuram under the chairmanship of Minister V. Sivankutty, with the District Collectors in attendance.

Officials stressed enhanced vigilance, especially in flood-prone and hilly areas, as rainfall continues intermittently.

With the system expected to linger over the Bay of Bengal and intensify in the coming days, the IMD has urged residents to exercise caution, stay indoors, and follow government advisories.

Relief and emergency teams remain on high alert across affected districts.

As Kerala braces for more heavy showers, authorities are closely monitoring rivers, dams, and low-lying areas, warning that rainfall-related disruptions could continue until the weekend.

--IANS

sg/dpb