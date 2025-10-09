Heavy rain forecast in western, northern TN; fishermen advised to stay ashore

Chennai, Oct 9 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in several parts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, owing to the formation of two low-pressure systems -- one over the southern peninsular region and another over the Kanyakumari Sea.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, districts including Coimbatore (hilly regions), Nilgiris, Erode, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur are likely to experience heavy rain, particularly in their ghat and high-altitude zones.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected in some places. In Chennai and its suburbs, the weather will remain partly cloudy throughout the day. Light to moderate rainfall, occasionally accompanied by thunder and lightning, is likely in some parts of the city. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34–35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may remain between 26–27 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologists said the twin low-pressure areas are enhancing moisture flow and wind convergence across the southern peninsula, intensifying rainfall activity across interior and coastal districts.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a warning to fishermen, advising them not to venture into the sea due to strong winds prevailing over several maritime zones. Gusty winds reaching speeds of 35-45 kmph and occasionally up to 55 kmph are likely to prevail over the southern Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar, adjoining Kanyakumari Sea, parts of the east-central and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea, as well as along the Karnataka-Kerala coast and around the Lakshadweep Islands.

Fishermen already out at sea have been advised to return to safer harbours at the earliest.

The department has urged local administrations in vulnerable coastal areas to remain on alert and ensure safety protocols are followed, especially in regions prone to landslides or flash floods.

The IMD added that rainfall intensity is likely to ease gradually from Thursday, but isolated heavy spells could continue in the Nilgiris and Western Ghats region for the next 24 hours.

--IANS

aal/dpb