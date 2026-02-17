Heavy rain forecast in 10 TN districts as low-pressure builds over Bay of Bengal

Chennai, Feb 17 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast heavy rainfall in at least 10 districts of Tamil Nadu on February 21 due to the formation of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

According to the weather department, a low-pressure area has formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining parts of the east Indian Ocean. While dry weather conditions are expected to prevail across Tamil Nadu until February 18, the system is likely to intensify gradually, leading to a change in weather patterns across the state in the coming days.

The RMC said that on February 19, light to moderate rainfall is likely at isolated places in the southern coastal districts and the Delta region of Tamil Nadu.

As the system strengthens further, rainfall activity is expected to expand. On February 20, moderate rainfall is predicted in several parts of Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The impact is expected to be more pronounced the following day. Heavy rainfall is likely on February 21 in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukkottai districts in the Delta region.

In southern Tamil Nadu, heavy rain has also been forecast at one or two places in Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts.

The weather department has further indicated that on February 22, districts including Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari may experience heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Fishermen have been advised to exercise caution, particularly in the southern coastal areas, as sea conditions could turn rough depending on the system’s intensity.

Residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas have also been urged to remain alert and follow official advisories. Authorities are closely monitoring the development of the low-pressure system, and further updates will be issued as the system evolves.

