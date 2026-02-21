Heavy rain forecast for six districts in TN today

Chennai, Feb 21 ( IANS) A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday, the Meteorological Department said, even as parts of south Tamil Nadu brace for heavy rainfall under the influence of prevailing atmospheric conditions.

According to officials, an atmospheric circulation persisting over south Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Kerala is expected to trigger widespread showers accompanied by thunderstorms in several districts.

Heavy rain is forecast for Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar and Theni districts.

The weather office has cautioned that thunderstorms with lightning and intense spells of rain may occur in isolated pockets across these districts.

Residents in low-lying and vulnerable areas have been advised to remain alert, particularly in regions prone to waterlogging and localized flooding.

The rainfall activity is expected to continue into Sunday, with heavy showers likely over Dindigul, Madurai and Theni districts.

Authorities are closely monitoring the evolving weather system and have indicated that further advisories will be issued if necessary.

In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain generally cloudy. Some parts of the city may receive light to moderate rainfall during the day.

While no heavy rain warning has been issued for the capital, intermittent showers could provide temporary relief from the prevailing heat.

Meanwhile, in other parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, maximum temperatures are likely to remain above normal until the 24th of this month.

The combination of high humidity and elevated temperatures may lead to sultry conditions, particularly in interior districts.

The Meteorological Department also noted that a previous low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal had weakened on Thursday.

However, the atmospheric circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to consolidate and intensify into a new low-pressure area later in the day.

Weather experts said the development of such systems during this period is not uncommon and could enhance rainfall activity over southern peninsular India in the coming days. Fishermen and coastal residents have been advised to stay updated with official bulletins as the situation evolves.

