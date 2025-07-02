Heavy rain batters MP; weatherman sounds alerts for multiple districts

Bhopal, July 2 (IANS) Central India is under the grip of an intense monsoon surge, with Madhya Pradesh witnessing widespread rainfall and weather disruptions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued multiple alerts across the region, warning of continued heavy to very heavy rainfall, particularly in the western and eastern districts from July 2 to 4.

Torrential rain lashed Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mandla, Dindori, and Balaghat, with some areas recording up to 8 inches of precipitation within 24 hours.

Bhopal and Narmadapuram have experienced persistent downpours since morning, leading to waterlogging.

The IMD attributed the widespread rainfall to an active monsoon trough and a low-pressure system hovering over the region.

The local Meteorological Department has reported widespread rainfall across Madhya Pradesh over the past 24 hours, with most divisions receiving moderate to heavy showers.

The weather system has also led to a noticeable drop in temperatures in several regions.

According to the Bhopal Meteorological Centre, consistent rainfall was recorded in Narmadapuram, Chambal, Jabalpur, and Sagar divisions. Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, and Rewa saw rain at many locations, while Shahdol experienced scattered showers. However, some divisions remained dry.

The rainfall brought a sharp decline in daytime temperatures. Maximum temperatures fell by 2 to 2.5 degrees Celsius in parts of Shahdol and Sagar, while they rose slightly in Bhopal and Ujjain.

Overall, temperatures were significantly below normal by up to 6.7 degrees Celsius in Narmadapuram, Jabalpur, Shahdol, and Sagar.

Night temperatures remained steady but were also below normal in districts including Indore, Bhopal, and Gwalior.

The local weather department had issued alerts for July 2, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds (30–40 km/h) in isolated parts of the state.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds were likely in Bhopal, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Ratlam, Shajapur, Agar, Mandsaur, and Neemuch. Additional lightning alerts were issued for Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Narsinghpur, and Maihar.

On July 3, rainfall is expected to intensify further. The district of Singrauli remained under a very heavy rain alert, while Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Guna, Vidisha, Neemuch, and Jabalpur were flagged for heavy showers.

In Neemuch, rain continued for a third consecutive day, submerging roads and isolating several villages, reports said. The Neemuch–Singoli road remained underwater, and traffic was halted on key bridges due to strong currents.

By July 4, the system is expected to shift slightly eastward, but the downpour may persist, the weather department said.

An orange alert has been issued for Jabalpur, Damoh, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, and Sidhi.

In Jabalpur and nearby districts, intense showers could trigger flash floods in low-lying areas.

In Bhopal, most roads remained inundated due to heavy rain that occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday, with over two feet of water on the roads and a dysfunctional drainage system worsening the situation.

Over the past three-day period, more than 45 districts in Madhya Pradesh have recorded significant rainfall, with wind speeds reaching up to 40 km/h in some areas. Daytime temperatures hovered around 30 degrees Celsius, while nighttime lows dipped below 25 degrees Celsius, offering some relief from the usual July heat, said the weather office.

With the monsoon system expected to remain active, the weathermen have urged residents to stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow local advisories. Emergency services remain on high alert as the state braces for continued rainfall and potential flooding.

