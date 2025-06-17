Heavy pre-monsoon showers give respite to Rajasthan from intense heatwave

Jaipur, June 17 (IANS) Heavy pre-monsoon showers lashed many districts of Rajasthan on Tuesday, giving a sigh of relief to the state, which was reeling under a severe heat wave.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Sikar, which was 74 mm; Ajmer received the second highest rainfall in the state, measuring 46 mm; Kota received the third highest rainfall, measuring 23 mm. Many other districts also received heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, minimum and maximum temperatures in almost all districts registered a dip of three degrees to seven degrees Celsius, giving relief to people who were facing the effects of sweltering heat.

Met officials said that this year, the monsoon is expected to arrive earlier than usual in Rajasthan, likely before June 25. The Arabian Sea branch of the monsoon, which had stalled in Mumbai since May 26, has picked up momentum since June 16. Within just two days, June 16 and 17, the monsoon has covered almost all of Gujarat and half of Madhya Pradesh and is approaching the Rajasthan border, and is expected to enter through the Udaipur and Kota divisions at any time this week.

Rainfall was reported in 11 districts, including the state capital. In Sikar, rains started lashing around 12 noon, while Alwar experienced intense thunder and heavy rainfall at 3:30 am. Dungarpur saw intermittent drizzles throughout the morning. Cities like Jaipur, Dausa, and Sikar witnessed waterlogged roads after brief but intense spells of rain.

The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur has issued a yellow alert, forecasting that pre-monsoon showers will persist across the state until June 23 in Kota, Jaipur, Bharapur, Udaipur and Ajmer divisions.

