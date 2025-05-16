Heatwave grips North India; 'Orange alert' issued in 13 UP districts

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) North India is reeling under the dual assault of an intense heatwave and rising air pollution, severely affecting daily life across several regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'Orange Alert' for 13 districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Mau, Ballia, Kaushambi, Jaunpur, and Azamgarh.

The alert signals a high risk of heat-related illnesses and calls for precautionary measures.

In these regions, daytime temperatures have soared to 41 degrees Celsius, with the IMD warning that the heatwave may intensify further over the next 48 hours.

Between May 16 and 18, Delhi is expected to record maximum temperatures between 40 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

Along with scorching winds, humidity levels have surged to nearly 60 per cent, worsening the effects of the heatwave and increasing the likelihood of heatstroke.

Simultaneously, air pollution continues to deteriorate, aggravating health risks.

According to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's Anand Vihar, Alipur, Ashok Vihar, Dwarka, Mundka, Punjabi Bagh, and Narela reported Air Quality Index (AQI) levels above 300, placing them in the “very poor” category.

Conditions in adjoining areas like Ghaziabad and Noida are equally alarming. In Ghaziabad’s Loni, Sanjay Nagar, and Indirapuram, and Noida’s sectors 62, 125, and 116, AQI levels have touched the “severe” category, raising serious public health concerns.

Medical experts are advising people, especially senior citizens, children, and those with heart conditions, to exercise extreme caution during this period. Health recommendations include staying indoors during peak hours, drinking plenty of water, staying in shaded or cool areas, and using masks to reduce exposure to pollutants.

“The combination of high heat and polluted air is particularly dangerous for people with respiratory and cardiovascular issues,” warned a senior physician at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

Relief may arrive soon, however. The IMD has forecast light rainfall in some parts of North India starting May 19, which could bring slight relief from the high temperatures. Until then, residents are advised to stay vigilant and take protective measures.

