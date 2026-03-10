Heatwave conditions forecast for Rajasthan

Jaipur, March 10 (IANS) Parts of Rajasthan are likely to experience isolated heatwave conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday, particularly in the southwestern region, warns the Meteorological Department.

A slight drop in temperatures is expected from Thursday, while a new Western Disturbance may bring light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds on March 14–15, leading to a possible 2–3 degrees Celsius decline in temperatures across the state.

The heat in Rajasthan is intensifying steadily, and the India Meteorological Department's Meteorological Centre Jaipur has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in four districts, including Jaisalmer and Barmer, for March 10 and 11.

On Monday, Barmer recorded a maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest location in the state.

Meteorologists have also forecast that temperatures across Rajasthan could rise by another 1 to 2 degrees Celsius over the coming week.

According to weather officials, most cities in the state experienced clear skies and strong sunshine over the past 24 hours.

However, a slight dip in temperature was observed in parts of Pilani and Chirawa during the afternoon as light clouds appeared.

Apart from Barmer's 40.4 degrees Celsius, Pilani recorded a maximum temperature of 39.5 degress Celsius. The heat is increasing steadily in Jaipur as well.

On Monday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature stood at 22.8 degrees Celsius.

Despite the intense daytime heat, warm conditions continued late into the evening. Due to the dry weather, humidity levels in the city dropped to around 30 per cent.

Meteorologists say below-normal rainfall across North and Central India in February has contributed to the rapid rise in temperatures.

With limited cloud cover and dry conditions, the ground surface is heating quickly under direct sunlight.

Currently, maximum temperatures across most parts of Rajasthan are ranging between 36 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius, which is 4 to 10 degrees above normal.

Weather officials said conditions will remain mostly dry for the next three to four days, with isolated heatwave conditions likely in the southwestern districts on March 10–11.

A slight drop in temperatures is expected from March 12.

--IANS

