Heatwave alert: TN health dept issues advisory, gears up for summer surge

Chennai, March 21 (IANS) With temperatures steadily rising across the city and several parts of Tamil Nadu, the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) has issued a comprehensive advisory urging residents to take precautions against heat-related illnesses.

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The move comes amid growing concerns that prolonged exposure to extreme heat could lead to a spike in medical emergencies.

Health officials have stressed the importance of simple but critical preventive measures, including staying well hydrated, avoiding outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours, and being alert to early warning signs of heat-related conditions.

These symptoms can range from mild issues such as skin rashes and muscle cramps to more serious conditions like heat exhaustion and life-threatening heatstroke.

The advisory also highlights that the risk may intensify if temperatures continue to rise significantly above normal levels or approach 45 degree Celsius.

In such scenarios, vulnerable groups including the elderly, children, outdoor workers, and those with pre-existing health conditions are particularly at risk.

In anticipation of a seasonal surge in cases, government hospitals across the state have stepped up preparedness measures. Authorities have ensured the availability of adequate beds, essential medicines, oral rehydration salts (ORS), intravenous fluids, and cooling equipment.

Ambulance services have also been strengthened, while dedicated beds have been earmarked at primary health centres, district hospitals, and medical college hospitals to manage heat-related illnesses effectively.

Director of Public Health, Dr A Somasundaram, said officials have been instructed to implement comprehensive heat action plans, intensify public awareness campaigns, and strengthen healthcare infrastructure at all levels.

He added that uninterrupted power supply to hospitals is crucial to maintain cooling systems, while long-term interventions such as improved ventilation and cool-roof initiatives are also being promoted.

Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital Dean, Dr K Shantaraman, emphasised the importance of early intervention.

He advised the public to seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms such as dizziness, high fever, or confusion, noting that timely treatment can prevent complications.

The health department has also issued guidelines for organisers of mass gatherings and outdoor events, mandating the provision of adequate drinking water, shaded spaces, and on-site medical support to ensure public safety during the ongoing heatwave conditions.

—IANS

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