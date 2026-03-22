'Heartfelt congratulations': CMs of BJP-ruled states on PM Modi's new record

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decades of public service and political leadership at the highest levels drew effusive praise from multiple Chief Ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states on Sunday. They welcomed the new milestone and record achieved by PM Modi and rallied behind his robust and visionary leadership in taking the nation to new heights of success.

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PM Modi completed 8,931 days in office on Sunday, spanning both his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and as Prime Minister, thereby surpassing the previous record held by former Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling, who served in office for 8,930 days.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath was among the first to congratulate the Prime Minister on the rare feat.

“Heartfelt congratulations to the esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the steadfast charioteer of the nation's Amrit Kaal, who remains ceaselessly devoted to the means for the happiness, prosperity, and contentment of 1.45 billion Indians, on becoming India's longest-serving head of government,” he said.

“This historic milestone, dedicated to the creation of a 'Developed India,' is a powerful symbol of the unwavering public trust in you. Under your illustrious leadership, illuminated by the spirit of 'Nation First,' the vision of 'Antyodaya to Rashtriya Udaya' is taking concrete form. By treading the path of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,' India has established new dimensions in development, good governance, and global stature,” he added.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami described the occasion as a moment of pride for every Indian.

“Best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on establishing a new milestone of serving the longest tenure as the head of government in the history of independent India. Your unparalleled leadership, visionary thinking, and dedication to national service are an inspiration to us all,” he stated.

“Under your guidance, the country is continuously achieving new dimensions of progress and development. In your resolve for a Developed India by 2047, Uttarakhand too is advancing on the path of continuous development, making its contribution,” he added.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said the milestone is a symbol of PM Modi’s unwavering dedication to duty and his complete commitment to the aspirations of the people.

Taking to X, she wrote, “From redefining development as the Chief Minister of Gujarat to elevating India to new heights on the global stage as the Prime Minister of the country, this unrelenting journey of his is the fulfilment of the resolve for Antyodaya and Nation First.”

“Crores of fellow citizens have continuously expressed their steadfast trust in the Honourable Prime Minister ji's dynamic leadership and his visionary and bold decisions. This decades-long selfless service is an inspiration for all of us in public life, embodying patience, public welfare, and good governance,” she added.

Madhya Pradesh CM, saluting the Prime Minister for unprecedented achievement, said, “With the motto of 'Developed India', the country's prestige has risen in every sector - from poor welfare to global forums - under your visionary leadership, which has elevated the nation to new heights of development and good governance. May Mother Bhagwati keep you energetic; under your leadership, may India continue to advance on the path of continuous progress, prosperity, and glory.”

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said the public life of PM Modi remains a unique example of service, dedication, and the spirit of ‘Nation First’.

“Over the past decades, through his tireless hard work, visionary leadership, and unwavering resolve, he has elevated India to new heights of development, good governance, and self-confidence. From setting new benchmarks in development to enhancing India’s pride on global platforms, under his leadership, the country has witnessed the dawn of a new era #Modi_Yug,” the Haryana CM wrote in a post on X.

“Staying dedicated for over 24 years without interruption in the service of the nation and its citizens is a living testament to his indomitable sense of duty and discipline. Serving three successful terms as Chief Minister of Gujarat and securing a resounding public mandate for a third consecutive term as India’s Prime Minister symbolise the fact that the people’s trust, affection, and support for him have only grown stronger with time,” he added.

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma said on X, “This relentless journey of yours is a reflection of your unwavering commitment to the resolve of 'Nation First' and the realisation of 'Developed India'. Under your dynamic leadership, the country is marching on the path from 'Antyodaya' to 'Sarvodaya', touching new heights of development.”

“With the blessings of Lord Shri Ram, your illustrious leadership is proving to be a boon for the nation. Under your guidance, our nation is scripting new sagas of glory. May this service and dedication of yours continue ceaselessly - this is our prayer,” he further remarked.

--IANS

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