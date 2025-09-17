'Heartfelt birthday wishes to world's most popular leader', J&K L-G, CM Omar Abdullah greet PM Modi

Srinagar, Sep 17 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the UT’s BJP leaders on Wednesday joined thousands of well-wishers to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday.

L-G Manoj Sinha said on X, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. I pray for your long & healthy life. Under your visionary leadership, the nation is achieving unprecedented progress in every sphere. Your commitment & dedication to people’s welfare continue to inspire us all.”

Ladakh L-G Kavinder Gupta greeted the PM by posting on X, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to the world's most popular leader, the pioneer of New India, and the true servant of Mother India, the honorable Shri @narendramodi ji on his 75th birthday. Your visionary leadership is giving India a new identity on the global stage. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for your healthy and long life.”

Gupta also posted a picture of sand art drawn by renowned sand artist, Padma Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik, who created a beautiful sand art in Puri to celebrate the 75th birthday of the PM.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted his greeting on X, saying, “Wishing the Hon PM @narendramodi Sb a very happy 75th birthday. May he be blessed with good health & a long life in the service of our nation & all its citizens.”

J&K BJP president, Sat Sharma, said, “On the occasion of the birthday of our country's esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, I participated in a cleanliness drive organized under the Seva Pakhwada at the Radha Krishna Temple located in Shakti Nagar, Jammu. Additionally, I offered prayers at the temple for the long life and good health of the Honorable Prime Minister. On this occasion, prasad was also distributed."

Senior BJP leader Ashok Koul said, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to the illustrious Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi Ji!”

The fortnight-long public outreach and welfare drive called 'Sewa Pakhwada' will run from September 17 to October 2.

The J&K BJP has worked out an elaborate schedule to celebrate the PM’s birthday in the true spirit of service as symbolised by Narendra Modi.

The Sewa Pakhwada campaign in Jammu and Kashmir is set to include a range of public welfare and awareness initiatives: a statewide blood donation drive on September 17, health check-up camps, cleanliness drives, tree plantation campaigns, distribution of assistive devices for the differently-abled, awareness programs highlighting public welfare schemes, etc. The campaign also aims to include the district-level administration. The School Education Department has been tasked with initiatives like school beautification drives and voluntary extra classes.

--IANS

sq/dpb