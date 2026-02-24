Health of citizens is collective responsibility: President Murmu​

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that the Government of India has taken several important steps over the past decade to ensure that all citizens remain healthy and have access to quality healthcare. ​

The President said that healthy citizens are the foundation of a strong nation. Protecting people from disease and providing timely, appropriate medical care are crucial to keeping them healthy.

​“Healthcare is an integral part of nation-building. The health of the citizens is a collective responsibility. All stakeholders must work together to ensure that even the poorest of the poor receive timely and proper medical care. 'Affordable World Class Healthcare Services to All' should be everyone's mission,” she noted.​

She was speaking after launching the nationwide campaign of PD Hinduja Hospital, “Saving lives and building a healthier Bharat.”

​The President said that the country is moving forward toward the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Healthy citizens are a fundamental requirement for achieving this goal. ​

“Citizens will remain healthy only if they have timely access to quality healthcare. She expressed confidence that through our collective efforts, our citizens will be able to receive excellent healthcare and India will gain greater recognition as a global healthcare destination,” she added.​

She further stated that over 180,000 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs provide healthcare services across the country. ​

Under the world's largest health insurance scheme, the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, around 12 crore families receive health coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for hospitalisation. ​

According to the President, national programs such as Mission Indradhanush, the TB-Free India Campaign, and the Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission are helping protect citizens from diseases. ​

The number of MBBS and postgraduate seats has been increased to increase the availability of quality doctors and paramedical professionals. New AIIMS and medical colleges have been established in several states to provide access to quality healthcare.​

“These efforts are yielding positive results. However, in building a healthy India, the role of all stakeholders, along with the government, is crucial. Everyone must work together to ensure that quality healthcare reaches every citizen. The "Saving Lives and Building a Healthier India" campaign is one such effort in this direction,” she said.​

The President said that saving a life is the greatest act of charity. Access to emergency medical care is crucial to saving lives. It is believed that providing proper medical care within the golden hour can save most lives. ​

To ensure that no one loses life due to a lack of immediate medical assistance, the PM Relief Scheme provides cashless treatment up to Rs 1.5 lakh to accident victims. Along with ambulances and trauma centres, awareness is also crucial to saving lives in serious accidents and medical emergencies, she added.​

The President said that, like other fields, technology and AI are playing a crucial role in healthcare. Their role will only increase in the future, and we must be prepared for this. The Government of India is creating an ecosystem conducive to innovation and widespread adoption of new technologies. The IndiaAI Mission is supporting innovation in AI-enabled healthcare.​

The President said that India is a leading pharmaceutical producer. Medicines manufactured in our country are helping treat people worldwide. ​

“However, we still rely on imports for many medical devices and critical medicines. These imported devices and medicines pose a significant financial burden for ordinary people. Manufacturing medicines and equipment in the country is crucial to providing affordable healthcare to our citizens. Initiatives such as Make in India and PLI are helping in this direction,” she remarked.

She urged the medical fraternity and business community to contribute to nation-building by encouraging research, innovation, and start-ups in this field.​

