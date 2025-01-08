Health Minister Ansari urges vigilance against HMPV virus

Ranchi: Health Minister Dr. Irfan Ansari has instructed the Health Department to remain vigilant in preventing the spread of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) across the state. According to an official release, Dr. Ansari has directed all civil surgeons to ensure heightened alertness among physicians and to take proactive measures to combat the infection.

In a release, Dr. Ansari said, "People between 5 and 70 years of age are susceptible to this virus, and its symptoms closely resemble those of COVID-19." He further instructed health officials to deploy medical teams at railway stations, airports, and other critical locations to monitor and investigate potential cases.

Although no official guidelines have been issued by the Central Government yet, he assured that the state would prioritise immediate action upon receiving directives. "Being a doctor and the health minister, I have instructed the department to treat this matter with utmost seriousness."

In a release, the health minister highlighted the importance of public awareness and directed all civil surgeons to educate the public on preventive measures against HMPV. He advised citizens to adopt safety protocols similar to those practiced during the COVID-19 pandemic, including wearing masks, using sanitisers, avoiding crowded places, and refraining from self-medication.

Dr. Ansari stated that cases of HMPV typically emerge during the winter season but urged citizens not to panic, reassuring them that the state's health infrastructure is prepared to handle the situation. "I have instructed civil surgeons to ensure the availability of doctors, beds, and medicines in hospitals and to test Severe Acute Respiratory Illness cases in Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDLs)," he added.

The minister reiterated that the Health Department and his leadership remain capable of managing any situation arising from the virus, urging the public to cooperate in maintaining health safety standards.

HMPV is a virus that has been associated with respiratory illnesses. However, there has been no unusual surge in cases in India. (ANI)