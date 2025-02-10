"He should not exploit freedom of expression": Shiv Sena warns YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Raju Waghmare has warned YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, condemning his recent comments on the show 'India's Got Latent'.

Speaking to ANI Wanghmare said, "Shiv Sena wants to warn this YouTuber that such insult of our mothers and sisters should not be done. He should not exploit freedom of expression. If he doesn't listen, then we will try to shut his show and will also try to legally stop him from making such statements again."

A controversy arose following a particular episode of the show that was aired on YouTube where his remarks sparked massive outrage.

Meanwhile, advocate Ashish Rai has filing a formal complaint against the owner of YouTube channel, BeerBiceps.

Speaking to ANI on the issue, Rai said, "A complaint has been lodged to the Mumbai Police Commissioner about some viral videos of the show 'India's Got Latent'. There are a lot of videos with obscene language which can make any common person uncomfortable..."

He further added, "Two days ago, videos emerged which are obscene and vulgar... The videos they are creating are popular... The intention behind it seems to be that they wanted to earn more money... We have also given a written complaint to the Presidents of NCW and Maharashtra's Women Commission."

The controversy surrounding a recent episode of 'India's Got Latent', which aired on YouTube, has stirred widespread public outrage. The episode, which involved YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and other participants, included a series of offensive and controversial comments about women, triggering a formal complaint and legal scrutiny.

Amidst this uproar, veteran actor Annu Kapoor has weighed in with a sharp and forthright response to the remarks, calling for stricter consequences for individuals who misuse their rights to free speech.

In a statement, Kapoor expressed his concern over the growing tendency of individuals, especially in the digital age, to misuse their freedom of expression without any sense of responsibility.

He said, "The Constitution gives everyone the right to freedom of expression. However, in my opinion, this right should only be granted to those who fulfil their duties towards the country and society."

Kapoor highlighted that the freedom to express one's views has often been misused in India, leading to societal decay.

"Indians have misused their rights more than anyone else. This is the main reason for our downfall. Every Tom, Dick, and Harry comes and says, 'I have the right... I have the right to speak.' But no one thinks about their duty to society. Those who don't think about this should lose all their rights," he said.

He added, "Tomorrow, someone might decide that someone said something bad about their parents... and someone from Chambal might come and shoot them. This will lead to anarchy. It's possible that some lunatic might come and do this." (ANI)

