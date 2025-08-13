He fears defeat, says Bihar Dy CM Vijay Sinha on Tejashwi Yadav's boycott remarks

Patna, Aug 13 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Wednesday issued a strong rebuttal to Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav’s remarks on boycotting the upcoming Assembly elections, accusing him of fearing defeat and attempting to flee the political battlefield.

Sinha alleged that Yadav had a record of “running away from the playground” and was now preparing to do the same in politics.

Responding to Yadav’s claims about his age, the Deputy CM challenged him to provide proof.

“Tejashwi Yadav has misrepresented my age, so I am going to send him a notice. He should show his degree and tell what age is recorded in it,” Sinha said.

“Tejashwi Yadav has made false allegations against me. He is not a nationalist and is against democracy. If he had faith in democracy, he would not be talking about boycotting elections. Knowing that defeat is certain, they are trying to escape the electoral field. They have run away from the playground before. If they do the same with the elections, the public will teach them a lesson,” the Deputy CM said.

Sinha called for action against those who do not believe in the Constitution and accused the opposition of indulging in politics based on baseless allegations without respecting the rules and laws.

In a fiery remark laden with mythological references, Sinha said, “Now, the time has come to teach a lesson to the son of Duryodhan and Shakuni. There will be no Chirharan in the Raj Darbar of Dhritarashtra. Everyone must stand with the truth. They are breaking political decorum by repeatedly defaming one person. I am bound by decorum, but you will get the answer in the language you want.”

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav pointed out that the issue of the two EPIC numbers of Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha was raised by the RJD, and only after that, the Election Commission served notice to him.

“Sinha’s name appeared in two districts, and according to my knowledge, the district administration of only one district has served notice to him,” Yadav said.

On the controversy over BJP state general secretary Bhikhu Bhai Dalsaniya’s name in Bihar’s voter list, Sinha defended the move, stating: “Now there is talk of one nation, one election. If a person has been living in a place for years, then he has the right to vote in that place. This is within the ambit of the law.”

--IANS

ajk/dpb