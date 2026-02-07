Have to listen to what Cong leadership says, time will give answers: Deputy CM Shivakumar on party 'infighting'

Mangaluru, Feb 7 (IANS) Responding to the developments surrounding the leadership tussle and his camp pushing for his candidature for the post of Chief Minister, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday maintained that he will have to listen to whatever the party says.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, when asked about public aspirations for him to become Chief Minister, Shivakumar said, "People have dreams, MLAs have dreams, and even you (the media) have dreams. We have to listen to what the party says."

When asked whether there would be a chance of sharing of power coming into effect after the State Budget, he replied, "Time will give the answer."

Asked about Dalit organisations expressing their desire for Home Minister G. Parameshwara to become Chief Minister, he said, "Supporters will have their own aspirations. I cannot say no to that, and there is nothing wrong with it."

The leadership tussle has resurfaced in Karnataka, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son and Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah claiming that demands for a leadership change have not been accepted by the Congress central leadership, and that his father will remain Chief Minister for five years.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Friday, Yathindra made these remarks, which have assumed significance amid reports that the statements were intended to counter Congress MLA Shivaganga Basavaraj, a staunch supporter of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Basavaraj had urged the party high command to clear the confusion surrounding the leadership issue in the state and made his statement on Thursday.

Responding to remarks by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Congress MLC Yathindra that there would be no leadership change in the state and his father would complete the full term, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Friday taunted, " CM's son is our high command, and I will accept whatever he says."

Shivakumar said, "He himself is our high command. Whatever he says, I will accept it with respect. Since he has made a statement as if he himself is the high command, let us accept him as the high command."

Commenting on the Metro fare hike, Shivakumar stated, "There is a separate committee to decide on metro fares, and the state government's opinion was not sought regarding the recent metro fare hike."

He said that he would discuss the matter after returning to Bengaluru. "We do not want to cause inconvenience to the public. I will review the financial situation," he added.

He said that he would discuss the matter after returning to Bengaluru. "We do not want to cause inconvenience to the public. I will review the financial situation," he added.

