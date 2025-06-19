‘Have given free hand to police’: MP CM on Congress councillor's issue

Indore, June 19 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Thursday that he has given a free hand to the police to deal with the Congress councillor Anwar Qadri, asserting that he will be put behind bars very soon.

Qadri has been booked for his alleged involvement in carrying out religious conversion through funding.

Indore police said that they have initiated an extensive search to nab the Congress councillor; however, Qadri has been absconding for the last four days. An FIR has also been registered against him at Banganga police station on June 16.

Responding to the issue, the Chief Minister said that he has instructed Indore police to find Qadri at the earliest.

“I have asked the police to find him as soon as possible. Those who commit a crime will be punished as per the law. I have given a free-hand to the police. They can do whatever they want against such criminals,” said the Chief Minister, without naming Qadri.

According to police, a case against Qadri was registered at the Banganga police station in Indore based on the statement of two persons, Shahil Shaikh and Altaf Ali, who were arrested for allegedly sexually harassing Hindu women and forcing them for religious conversions.

In a purported video, the arrested accused Sheikh and Shah were seen being questioned by an unidentified individual, and claimed that they were paid Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively, by Qadri to "marry a Hindu woman."

The police officer said that while the men were initially booked under rape charges, sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2021, were subsequently invoked. Qadri was also named as an accused.

The members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), along with the Indore BJP unit, had staged a protest at Banganga police station, demanding Congress leader Anwar Qadri's arrest.

