"Have evidence...": Assam CM Sarma on Gaurav Gogoi's purported Pakistan visit

Nagaon (Assam) [India], April 28 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that they have evidence that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi visited Pakistan and Nepal and will produce the evidence at the appropriate time.

"We have clear evidence of his (Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi) visit to Pakistan and Nepal. At the appropriate time, before September, we are going to produce it," Assam CM told reporters.

When asked if there is any Pakistani national in Assam, he said, "We have got evidence of only one lady."

On Sunday, a heated exchange unfolded on the social media platform X between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, with both leaders trading pointed questions and allegations.

In a post on X, CM Sarma questioned Gogoi, asking if he had visited Pakistan for 15 consecutive days and to clarify the purpose of the visit.

Sarma further allegedly inquired whether Gogoi's wife receives a salary from a Pakistan-based NGO while working in India, and sought details about the citizenship status of Gogoi's wife and two children.

"Questions for the Hon'ble Member of Parliament from the Congress Party: 1. Did you visit Pakistan for a continuous period of 15 days? If so, could you kindly clarify the purpose of your visit? 2. Is it true that your wife continues to receive a salary from a Pakistan-based NGO while residing and working in India? If so, may we ask why a Pakistan-based organisation is paying a salary for activities conducted in India? 3. What is the citizenship status of your wife and your two children? Are they Indian citizens, or do they hold citizenship of another country? Many more questions will follow," he posted on X.

Responding swiftly, Gogoi countered with his own set of questions for the Chief Minister.

He asked if Sarma would resign should he fail to substantiate claims of Gogoi and his wife being agents of an enemy country.

Gogoi also questioned whether Sarma would be open to scrutiny regarding his own wife and children. Additionally, he raised concerns about the alleged exploitation of Assam's hills by the coal mafia, which was amassing undeclared wealth, and pressed Sarma on whether the state police would arrest those involved. (ANI)

