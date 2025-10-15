‘Hasanamba Darshan’: CM Siddaramaiah seeks blessings amid row over Karnataka leadership

Hassan (Karnataka), Oct 15 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the famous Hasanamba Temple on Wednesday and performed special prayers. The visit, amid the ongoing leadership row, has sparked discussion in political circles, as it came just a day after Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar’s visit and prayers at the Hasanamba deity.

Sources close to both the leaders reveal that Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar went to pray before the goddess to fulfil their ambitions. Shivakumar is putting in all efforts to take away the CM's post, according to sources, and CM Siddaramaiah has declared that he will be the CM for the full term.

Hasanamba temple is regarded as the Vaishnodevi of South India.

The ‘Hasanamba miracle’ refers to the unexplained phenomenon at the Hasanamba Temple in Karnataka, where perishable offerings, such as rice, water, bananas, and coconuts, remain fresh and unspoiled for a full year when the temple is closed. It is also a phenomenon that a ghee lamp (nandaa deepa) continues to burn brightly, and flowers remain fresh after the 51-week period of closure, which occurs annually around the Diwali festival.

Speaking to the media after receiving darshan of Hasanamba Devi and Siddeshwara Swamy and performing special prayers, the CM said: “I had received darshan last year, and I have done so again this year. I prayed to the deity for prosperity, peace, and well-being for the entire state, for rainfall, good crops, and the welfare of farmers.”

Siddaramaiah also congratulated all-party district representatives and officials for supporting the government’s effort to give priority to the common people over VIP prestige during the Hasanamba festival.

He added, “This year, excessive rainfall caused losses to farmers. Along with NDRF funds, the state government is providing additional compensation. We have given crop-loss relief that was never provided before. I prayed at Hasanamba and Siddeshwara Swamy to ensure that there is no crop-loss situation next year.”

“Our state embodies Kuvempu’s vision of a ‘Garden of Peace for All Communities.’ Let us strengthen this further. The wish of deities of all religions is a life of love and harmony among people. Accordingly, we all must follow the path of humanity with compassion,” he said.

Answering questions of reporters on whether extra funds will be announced in the state budget for the Hasanamba festival, the CM said, “I will discuss with the district administration. If needed, financial support and additional funds will be provided.”

District in-charge Minister Krishna Bairegowda, MLA Shivalingegowda, MP Shreyas Patel, HUDA Chairman Shivappa, and district officials were present.

Sources stated that after CM Siddaramaiah visited Hasanamba last year, he managed to wade through the crisis period, after the surfacing of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

Amid the leadership tussle, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, during his visit and prayers, received ‘Mahaprasada’ at the sanctum of Hasanamba temple.

On Tuesday night, he visited the Hasanamba temple along with his wife and offered special prayers. During the rituals, priests performed the 'Narayani Namaskara Mantra' from the 11th chapter of 'Durga Saptashati', praying for his victory and well-being.

The prayers lasted for about five minutes. While the rituals were being conducted, Shivakumar himself recited the 'Khadgamala Stotra' seeking triumph over adversaries.

At the same auspicious moment, flowers fell twice from the right side of the deity, which was considered a divine blessing for Shivakumar. Following the sign, his camp is upbeat and claims that Shivakumar will get a reward.

After the rituals, speaking to the media, Shivakumar said, “I am here, the Mother is here. I prayed that God grant peace, prosperity, and protection to all of us.”

--IANS

mka/uk