'Has no valid criticism': Stalin hits back at Palaniswami’s remarks on NITI Aayog meet participation

Chennai, May 27 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin on Tuesday slammed AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami for alleging that his recent visit to New Delhi for the NITI Aayog General Council meeting was "motivated by personal financial interests".

Stalin said the opposition leader had resorted to such accusations only because he had no valid criticism to level against the state government.

Talking to reporters in Kolathur, his home constituency, Stalin said: "He (Palaniswami) has nothing to find fault with my government, so he is harping on the same issue. I don’t want to lower my standards by responding to him."

Palaniswami had on Monday accused Stalin of attending the NITI Aayog meeting on May 24 - after having skipped it for three years - solely to protect his family’s financial interests.

The AIADMK chief made the remarks while addressing a rally in Chinnasalem in Kallakurichi district.

Hitting back, Stalin said: "Edappadi Palaniswami is dwelling on the same issue about my Delhi trip. I had already responded- I didn’t go to Delhi with a white flag or to wave a saffron one like Palaniswami has done."

The Chief Minister added that he could enumerate several serious lapses by the previous AIADMK government, starting from the Sathankulam custodial deaths, but said doing so would take up too much time.

During his visit to Kolathur, Stalin laid the foundation stone for three senior citizen homes to be constructed at a total cost of Rs 22.61 crore by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department. He also inaugurated the renovated General Kumaramangalam Pond and Park, developed at a cost of Rs 4.36 crore, and the refurbished Thanikachalam Nagar Canal, completed at an estimated cost of Rs 91.36 crore.

In addition, the Chief Minister distributed prizes to students from Kolathur who excelled in the Class 10 and 12 board examinations. He also handed over two-wheelers to 150 differently-abled individuals, and distributed sewing machines and laptops to beneficiaries at an event organised by the Anitha Achievers Academy.

