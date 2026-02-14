Has Congress central leadership made any statement: Siddaramaiah on 'power tussle' in K'taka

Haveri, Feb 14 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday once again lost his cool over repeated media queries regarding a possible leadership change and asked reporters not to raise the issue.

He was speaking to the media in Haveri before attending a massive event organised to mark the completion of 1,000 days of the Congress-led government in the state.

When questioned about the alleged leadership tussle, Siddaramaiah reacted sharply, saying, "I have already stated that I will abide by the decision of the high command. I have asked the media not to question me on this matter. Despite that, why do you continue to ask? In such matters, one has to follow the high command. All our leaders must abide by its decision.”

Responding to questions about repeated statements in this regard made by Congress legislators, he said, "Has the high command made any statement or even posted anything on social media regarding leadership?:

When asked about his son and Congress MLC Yathindra's remark that he would complete his full term, Siddaramaiah angrily said, "I will only go by the decision of the high command. Now, do not ask any more questions."

Further, when asked whether he would be summoned by the Congress central leadership after the Shivaratri festival, Siddaramaiah replied "I will go when they call me, that's it."

Speaking about the completion of 1,000 days in office, Siddaramaiah said, "We have kept our word. The celebration of 1,000 days is not a milestone. We have worked towards the empowerment of the poor, women, backward classes and Dalits, both socially and economically. We will continue to do so. We have fulfilled our promises and will honour our commitments in the future as well."

When asked about the BJP describing the 1,000-day mark as a day of mourning rather than celebration, Siddaramaiah said, "The BJP is opposing us out of sheer jealousy."

He added, "The media should ask what the BJP did during its tenure. In 2018, they made 600 promises. They could not fulfil even 10 per cent of them. What moral right do they have to criticise us?"

Siddaramaiah stated that out of 592 assurances made by his government, 243 have been fulfilled in two-and-a-half years. "We will strive to fulfil the remaining promises as well. The BJP leaders are making false allegations," he said.

Commenting on the Bedti-Varada river link project, Siddaramaiah said, "We have prepared the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and submitted it to the Government of India. However, we do not have confidence that the Centre will take a decision on it."

On the controversial caste census, he said, "The report is likely to be submitted within this month or next month. Based on the report, the government will take a decision."

