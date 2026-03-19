Chandigarh, March 19 (IANS) Haryana’s urban transit system continues to witness strong growth, with Metro ridership registering a robust 13.55 per cent increase in 2025-26, reflecting rising commuter confidence and a clear shift towards public transport.

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The progress was reviewed in the 64th Board Meeting of Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi.

Between April 2025 and February 2026, the Metro network recorded over 1.74 crore passengers, compared to 1.53 crore in the corresponding period last year.

July recorded the highest monthly growth at 22.93 per cent, while all months showed consistent positive trends, indicating improved service reliability and sustained commuter preference.

Financial performance has also remained strong. Fare revenue increased by 12.64 per cent up to January 2026, in line with ridership growth.

Notably, non-fare revenue surged by 108 per cent, driven by effective monetisation of station spaces, advertisements, and commercial activities, resulting in operating surplus for Rapid Metro.

Further initiatives, including auction of station naming rights and additional advertisement sites, are expected to strengthen HMRTC’s financial position.

Appreciating the performance, Chief Secretary Rastogi said the consistent rise in ridership and revenue reflects the success of Haryana’s integrated transport strategy.

He emphasised continued focus on timely project execution, inter-agency coordination, and commuter-centric service delivery.

HMRTC Managing Director Chander Shekhar Khare said the state is making steady progress on a pipeline of Metro and regional transit projects.

The Metro connectivity from Sector 56 in Gurugram to Panchgaon is under active consideration, with HSIIDC studying the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and layout plan, and finalising a depot location in Sector 36-A near Sihi village.

The Ballabhgarh-Palwal Metro extension is under techno-feasibility assessment by RITES.

A fresh study for Bahadurgarh-Asaudha connectivity is also being undertaken following the decision by HRIDC to develop a new interchange station at Asaudha to enhance ridership.

The Gurugram-Faridabad Namo Bharat corridor has achieved a key milestone, with alignment and station locations finalised and approved by the government of Haryana, and DPR preparation underway by NCRTC.

--IANS

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