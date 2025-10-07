Haryana’s IG shoots self to death; ‘will’, ‘final note’ recovered (Lead)

Chandigarh, Oct 7 (IANS) Haryana’s Inspector General of Police (IG) Y. Puran Kumar, an IPS of the 2001 batch whose wife is on an official visit to Japan in a delegation led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, allegedly shot himself on Tuesday at his residence in Sector 11 in Chandigarh.

A ‘will’ and a ‘final note’ were recovered from the residence of Kumar.

Police said Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself with his service revolver, and his body was found by his daughter in the basement. However, no suicide note has been recovered from the crime scene.

His death has left police and administrative circles in shock.

The incident reportedly occurred earlier in the day.

Chandigarh Police teams and forensic experts reached the crime scene for the investigation.

Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur told the media that information regarding a reported suicide was received from House No. 116, Sector 11, Chandigarh, around 1.30 p.m. She said the deceased has been identified as Puran Kumar.

“The CFSL team is at the spot, and further investigation is underway,” she added.

The police have also taken custody of Kumar’s mobile phones and other documents from the spot.

The victim’s wife, Amneet, is posted as Commissioner and secretary in the foreign cooperation department and is expected to reach India on Wednesday.

As per reports, Kumar took the gun from a gunman on Monday.

Last month, he was transferred to Sunaria Jail in Rohtak, the same jail where Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim is serving his sentence in the case of sexual exploitation of sadhvis.

Previously, Kumar had raised questions over the promotion of certain IPS officers belonging to the 1991, 1996, 1997, and 2005 batches. An engineering graduate, he was born on May 19, 1973, and was due to retire on May 31, 2033.

The investigating agency is examining whether recent professional developments or personal reasons may have contributed to the tragic step. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

A year ago, Kumar wrote a letter to Chief Minister Saini, questioning the promotions granted to IPS officers.

He alleged that these promotions were conducted illegally by overriding Union Home Ministry (MHA) guidelines based solely on the consent of the Finance Department. His central argument stemmed from the discrepancy in the application of promotional benefits.

While some officers received their promotion to the rank of DIG with retrospective effect, January 1 of the promotion year, others, including Kumar, were given the promotion with “immediate effect” on the actual date of the order, leading to significant financial losses and unfair treatment.

--IANS

vg/uk