Haryana village sends daily relief trucks to Punjab amid own flood crisis

Bhiwani, Sep 7 (IANS) Facing rain related major issues, a village in Haryana’s Bhiwani district has set a remarkable example of humanity and solidarity. Despite facing flood situation due to incessant rains, the villagers of Dhanana are sending truckloads of relief material to support flood-affected residents in Punjab.

Currently, Bhiwani’s village Dhanana is surrounded by water on all sides. Local crops have been destroyed, and the villagers are facing huge challenges. But despite all this, under the leadership of the Jatu Khap-84, the community has chosen to help others before themselves.

The Khap has resolved that until the situation in Punjab returns to normal, a relief truck filled with essential supplies will be dispatched daily from one village or another under its jurisdiction.

The youth of Dhanana mobilised swiftly, going door-to-door to collect funds and ration for Punjab’s flood victims. With the collected money, they purchased bottled water, mosquito nets, flour, potatoes, onions, salt, and other essentials. All items were neatly packed and loaded into a truck bound for Punjab.

On Sunday, Jatu Khap-84 President Bheem Singh flagged off the truck, stating that this was the second truck dispatched from Dhanana. The first one had earlier been sent from Talu village. He confirmed that more aid would follow based on the evolving needs in Punjab.

Villager Ajit Bodi said that the relief truck is headed to Hussainiwala, a historic village located on the banks of the Sutlej River in Punjab’s Ferozepur district, which has been severely affected by the floods.

Another villager, Ajit Ghanghas, stated that young volunteers are working tirelessly under the guidance of Khap elders. The goods sent include relief material worth approximately Rs 6 lakh. The materials have been carefully chosen depending on the needs of flood-hit people.

He assured: “Whenever and whatever help the people of Punjab require, we will continue to send relief material under the direction of the Khap.”

This effort is a shining example of true humanity. When those who are themselves in distress step up to help others, it sets the highest standard of compassion and solidarity.

Through this initiative, Jatu Khap-84 has proven that the spirit of brotherhood and service is alive and strong in rural India.

