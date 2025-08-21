Haryana to set up Rajya Udyamita Ayog to motivate youth in entrepreneurship

Chandigarh, Aug 21 (IANS) In a significant move to encourage young entrepreneurs, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday announced to set up Haryana Rajya Udyamita Ayog to motivate and train youth in entrepreneurship.

He said the government “is committed to making Haryana the number one startup hub in the country, with a target to triple the number of startups in the state”.

The Chief Minister said this while addressing the state-level programme organised on the occasion of World Entrepreneurship Day at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University in Hisar.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister handed over a cheque of Rs 1,14,30,000 as grant money to 22 startups of the university.

The Chief Minister also announced that startup idea slogan competitions will be organised in all schools and colleges to promote entrepreneurship, with prize money of up to Rs 1 crore to be awarded to winners at the district and state levels.

He said the ideas that develop into startups will receive full microfinance support from the government under the startup policy. He also announced that Swadeshi Fairs would be organised to promote the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative, with full support from the district administration.

CM Saini said the state government is encouraging private investors to create a ‘fund of funds’, which will position Haryana as a major hub of innovation and entrepreneurship by investing in local startups.

He announced that centres of excellence will be established in every district of the state under the public-private-partnership (PPP) model.

To identify and nurture the skills of the youth, open skill competitions will be held annually at both district and state levels.

Additionally, under the Mukhya Mantri Yuva Kaushal Samman Yojana, 2,000 graduate and postgraduate students will be offered internship opportunities in various industries, along with an honorarium of Rs 10,000.

