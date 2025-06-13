Haryana to see participation of 11 lakh people on Yoga Day: CM Nayab Saini

Chandigarh, June 13 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said preparations are underway for the 11th International Yoga Day to be held on June 21 across all 22 districts and 121 blocks that will see the participation of over 11 lakh people.

This year’s state-level programme will be held at the sacred Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra, the site from where Lord Krishna delivered the message of karma to the world. Renowned Yoga guru Swami Ramdev will lead the Yoga session in Kurukshetra. Saini said the aim is to ensure participation of over one lakh people, not only to popularise Yoga but also to set a new world record.

The Chief Minister was addressing a Yoga Protocol Training Camp organised jointly by the AYUSH Department, Haryana Yog Aayog, and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at Bhanu in Panchkula district.

At the event, the Chief Minister, along with other ITBP officials and personnel, observed a two-minute silence to pay homage to those who lost their lives in the Ahmedabad plane crash and prayed for their souls’ peace. Paying tribute to the contribution of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), CM Saini said this institution is a living embodiment of discipline, service, dedication, and patriotism. He said the ITBP “guards our northeastern borders in harsh conditions day and night. Be it disaster relief, internal security, or international sports, the ITBP has always taken a lead role”.

The Chief Minister said the celebrations of the 11th International Yoga Day in Haryana had already commenced on May 27, with Yoga programmes being organised across the state. So far, over 15.60 lakh people have participated in these programmes. He said more than 61,000 medicinal plants have been planted during these events.

A Yoga awareness campaign is also being carried out, which will reach 5,000 villages by June 19. Institutions like Patanjali Yogpeeth, Bharatiya Yog Sansthan, Brahma Kumaris, and Art of Living are holding Yoga camps at 2,500 locations across the state.

