Haryana to provide job to 1984 riot victims, CM Nayab Saini tells Assembly

Chandigarh, Aug 25 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday announced that the government would provide a job on a priority basis to each member of the 121 families in the state who lost family member in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Making the announcement during the monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha here, the Chief Minister said the government is committed to ensuring justice and support for the affected families.

He informed the House that during the 1984 riots in Haryana, approximately 20 gurdwaras, 221 houses, 154 shops, 57 factories, three railway coaches and 85 vehicles were set ablaze.

A total of 58 people were injured and 121 lost their lives. CM Saini appealed to the affected families to submit the name of one eligible family member, with mutual consent, through the Deputy Commissioner of their respective districts to the Chief Secretary.

He said instructions in this regard would be issued soon.

In connection with the news of a youth’s death due to drugs in village Nehrana in Sirsa district, the Chief Minister said the Station House Officer (SHO) has been shifted to the police lines. Along with this, orders have been issued to do re-assessment of 173 villages of Sirsa that were declared drug-free.

The Chief Minister on Sunday visited Dabwali town of Sirsa to flag off the “Youth Marathon”.

Before this, the Chief Minister held a meeting with district administration officials to review the ongoing development works in the district. At the meeting, it came to the notice of the Chief Minister that a newspaper had reported a case of a youth’s death due to drugs in Nehrana village, which had already been declared drug-free.

Taking cognizance on this report, the Chief Minister ordered that the SHO of Nathusari Chopta be relieved from duty with immediate effect and shifted to the Sirsa police lines.

The Chief Minister also directed that the 173 villages declared drug-free in Sirsa district be reviewed again to check whether drugs are being supplied again in these villages.

He instructed the police to keep strict surveillance on illegally sold drugs in these villages and said in drug-free declared villages there should not be any further drug sales or supply.

