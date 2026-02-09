Haryana to prepare comprehensive SOP of flight operations

Chandigarh, Feb 9 (IANS) To strengthen aviation safety and operational preparedness, the Haryana Civil Aviation Department has constituted a high-level technical committee to prepare a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for safe and secure flight operations at state aerodromes, in strict compliance with DGCA guidelines.

​The committee, under the chairmanship of the Accountable Manager of the Civil Aviation Department, comprises experienced aviation and planning professionals. It will also examine the requirements of technical posts in the department to ensure full regulatory compliance. ​

The initiative came to light at a virtual review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, in which the upkeep and development of runways and aerodromes across the state were comprehensively reviewed. ​

Emphasising that the maintenance of aerodromes is a continuous and ongoing process, the Chief Secretary noted that the department has already undertaken several improvement measures, including periodic recarpeting of runways and regular inspections. He added that these efforts will now be further strengthened through a structured SOP framework.​

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary issued clear and comprehensive directions to the Public Works Department (B and R), the Horticulture Branch, and the Deputy Commissioners to ensure the systematic, coordinated, and time-bound upkeep of aerodromes across Haryana, in line with DGCA safety and operational norms. These directions apply to all operational aerodromes in the state, including Bhiwani, Narnaul, Pinjore and Karnal, where improvement and maintenance works are presently under active consideration. ​

The PWD has been directed to prepare and submit rough cost estimates for all runway-related and allied infrastructure works, including recarpeting, widening, construction of runway shoulders, runway markings, boundary walls, guard rooms, perimeter roads, and other safety-related facilities, strictly in accordance with DGCA requirements. ​

The department has also been instructed to ensure the timely execution of all approved works and to conduct monthly inspections of aerodromes, with inspection reports to be shared with the Civil Aviation Department and the Deputy Commissioners concerned.

