Haryana to organise Foundation Day celebrations from Nov 1 in Panchkula

Chandigarh, Oct 28 (IANS) The Haryana government will organise the state-level celebrations on the occasion of the state’s Foundation Day from November 1 to 3 in Panchkula, it was announced on Tuesday.

The festival will be inaugurated by Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh in the presence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, besides ministers of the state, senior government functionaries and a huge audience.

During the celebrations, participating students from colleges across the state will take part in Group Dance and Ragini competitions. Outstanding performers will be awarded cash prizes, an official statement said.

The first prize will be of Rs 1 lakh. The Chief Minister will again visit the venue on November 3 to present awards to the winners.

On the other side of the stage at Yavanika Garden, a heritage exhibition will be organised to display the state’s traditional culture, attire, agricultural tools, folk art, and handicraft items.

The objective of this exhibition is to connect the new generation with the cultural roots of the state. Visitors will get a glimpse of Haryana’s centuries-old cultural heritage.

At the festival venue, stalls of the state’s traditional dishes will be set up, allowing visitors to enjoy the authentic taste of Haryanvi cuisine. Dishes such as ‘desi ghee boora’, ‘bajra roti’, ‘sarson ka saag’ and various types of chutneys, along with many other folk delicacies, will be available.

In addition, a special Haryanvi turban (khandwa) stall will also be set up, where people can have the turban tied on themselves. Invitations are being sent to all MLAs and members of both the ruling and Opposition parties. Any government or private college in the state can participate in this event by sending their students to take part in the song, ragini, and group dance competitions. Only one team from each college will be allowed to participate in the group dance and singing categories.

