Haryana to identify 100 major projects for close monitoring

Chandigarh, Feb 24 (IANS) The Haryana government has decided to identify 100 major ongoing projects across departments for close monitoring at the highest level to ensure their completion within the stipulated timeframe, the government said on Tuesday.

The move aims to accelerate execution and ensure that the intended benefits of these projects reach people without delay.

Chairing a meeting of Administrative Secretaries and heads of departments, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi said timely completion of key development projects is essential for improving governance outcomes and strengthening public trust.

He said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini would personally review the progress of the identified projects every month to remove bottlenecks and fast-track implementation.

At the meeting, the Chief Secretary urged all departments to identify major high-impact projects under their jurisdiction and submit a consolidated list at the earliest.

He emphasised that only those projects which have significant public interface and long-term socio-economic impact should be included in the list.

Rastogi further directed that a dedicated task force, comprising five senior officers, be constituted to regularly review the progress of these projects.

The task force will monitor milestones, flag delays, and ensure inter-departmental coordination wherever required.

Commissioner and Secretary (Industries and Commerce), Amit Aggarwal, made a detailed presentation on some of the major ongoing projects and highlighted the need for real-time monitoring mechanisms.

He also urged departments to promptly forward their shortlisted projects so that structured monitoring can begin without delay.

The initiative is expected to streamline project execution, enhance accountability, and ensure that developmental benefits reach the people of Haryana in a time-bound manner.

Last week CM Saini inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of five major development projects worth Rs 103.31 crore in Uchana in Jind district, aimed at strengthening infrastructure and accelerating development in the region.

These included three projects inaugurated at a cost of Rs 28.54 crore and two projects for which foundation stones were laid involving an estimated expenditure of Rs 74.77 crore, reflecting the state government’s focus on expanding public infrastructure and improving civic amenities.

