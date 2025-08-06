Haryana to host Urban Mobility India summit in Gurugram

Chandigarh, Aug 6 (IANS) Haryana is set to host the prestigious 18th Urban Mobility India (UMI) conference-cum-exhibition in Gurugram from November 7 to 9, government officials said on Wednesday.

The preparations for the event were reviewed at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi here.

The conference is a flagship annual event organised by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and serves as a globally recognised platform for stakeholders to deliberate on emerging issues, trends, innovations and challenges in urban transport and mobility.

The Chief Secretary emphasised that hosting this prestigious event is a matter of pride for Haryana and presents a significant opportunity to showcase the state's progress in sustainable urban development, smart transportation solutions, and infrastructure innovation.

The theme for this year's conference is "Urban Development and Mobility Nexus", focusing on the critical interlinkages between planned urban growth and efficient transport systems.

The conference features plenary sessions, technical sessions, panel discussions, and interactive exhibitions, with participation from policymakers, industry experts, researchers and delegates from across India and various countries.

Since its inception in 2008, the UMI conference has evolved into a comprehensive knowledge-sharing platform that promotes best practices, encourages cross-learning between cities, and helps shape future policies for improved urban mobility across India.

In addition to the main sessions, the event will include technical tours and heritage site, offering delegates a glimpse of the region's rich culture and urban transport initiatives.

The primary objective of the conference is to disseminate information to the cities, whose officials attend the conference, and to help them keep up-to-date with best urban transport practices.

The conference provides an opportunity for key decision makers and delegates to interact with other professionals, experts, academia, industry, civil society, technology, services providers and other stakeholders in urban transport, both domestic and international, so that the delegates can develop urban transport along a sustainable path.

--IANS

vg/khz