Haryana to have stadium for special athletes, says CM Nayab Saini

Chandigarh, Feb 3 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said that athletes participating in the Special Olympics are sending a strong message by overcoming challenges and if given the opportunity, proper training and confidence, every individual can achieve “extraordinary success”.

The Chief Minister was addressing the inaugural function of the Special Olympics Bharat Athletics National Championship held at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) in Rohtak.

More than 500 athletes, along with their coaches and support staff from 26 states, are participating in this championship.

During the programme, the Chief Minister said, following the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the “Accessible India” initiative, a special stadium will be constructed in Haryana for athletes with disabilities. The stadium will also include residential facilities for the athletes.

The Chief Minister also announced a grant of Rs 31 lakh to Special Olympics Bharat, while Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam announced an additional grant of Rs 21 lakh.

Earlier, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also laid the foundation stone for the construction of a Girls’ Sports Hostel at the Abhilasha Girls’ Hostel complex of MDU. The proposed hostel will have a capacity to accommodate 150 girl students. This multi-story structure will have a total covered area of approximately 2,374 sq. m and will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore.

Addressing the gathering, CM Saini said the true essence of the Special Olympics lies in viewing sports not merely as a competition for medals, but as a reflection of the power and potential of the human spirit. “The athletes running, jumping and competing on the field teach us that limitations exist not in the body, but in the mindset. Along with the national championship, initiatives such as health and medical camps, youth activation programmes and athlete leadership training are also being organised.”

“These efforts aim not only at physical fitness but also at mental empowerment and leadership development. This is true inclusion, where athletes emerge not just as medal winners but as active citizens, role models and sources of inspiration for society,” the Chief Minister added.

CM Saini said that Haryana is a powerhouse of sports and has produced numerous Olympians and world champions. He specially mentioned Special Olympics athlete Keshav Malik from Haryana and praised his achievements.

