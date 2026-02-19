Haryana to begin first phase of Census from May 1

Chandigarh, Feb 19 (IANS) Haryana will begin the first phase of Census 2027, India's first fully digital population count, from May 1 to 30.

Read More

Chairing a one-day virtual conference of Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Municipal Commissioners, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Thursday described the Census as far more than a statistical exercise, calling it the foundation for policy decisions, welfare programmes and infrastructure planning for the next decade.

He said the objective of the conference was to sensitise administrative heads and Principal Census Officers about procedures, responsibilities and timelines.

He stressed the success of the Census would reflect the state's administrative efficiency, technological readiness and coordination capabilities.

Rastogi underlined that Census data plays a crucial role in evidence-based policymaking. He cited the 2011 Census, whose findings helped identify districts with adverse child sex ratios and enabled targeted interventions under the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' programme.

He said the Deputy Commissioners and the Municipal Commissioners would play a pivotal role in ensuring full coverage, appointment and training of enumerators and supervisors, and adherence to Central government guidelines within the prescribed timelines.

The Divisional Commissioners have been asked to conduct regular reviews of districts under their jurisdiction.

Financial Commissioner (Revenue and Disaster Management) Sumita Misra directed officers to ensure that there is no scope for error or negligence at any stage. She emphasised proper utilisation of funds and comprehensive training of field staff.

The first phase -- Houselisting and Housing Census -- will be conducted from May 1 to 30. For the first time, citizens will be able to opt for self-enumeration through an online portal starting April 16.

Upon submission, a unique self-enumeration ID will be sent via SMS and email for verification by field staff. Director (Census Operations) Lalit Jain informed that around 50,000 houselisting blocks across 203 rural and urban charges will be covered, with deployment of over 50,000 enumerators and 8,000 supervisors.

A special mobile application, capable of functioning in offline mode, will be used for data collection, supported by real-time monitoring dashboards.

District-level coordination committees will be constituted to ensure inter-departmental cooperation, while public awareness campaigns will be launched to build trust and encourage participation. Officials reiterated that all personal data collected during the census would remain strictly confidential.

--IANS

vg/svn