Haryana rights panel comes to rescue of senior citizen for denying basic entitlements

Chandigarh, Aug 4 (IANS) The Haryana Human Rights Commission has taken serious note of a complaint submitted by senior citizen Amar Singh Murwala, a resident of Panipat district, and has raised concerns regarding administrative functioning and denial of basic entitlements.

The complaint before the commission highlighted three key issues: Arbitrary deactivation of Parivar Pehchan Patra; denial of housing assistance under government schemes; and inhuman and unsanitary living conditions in an old-age home.

The complainant, a verified beneficiary under the Antyodaya category, had reported that his Parivar Pehchan Patra was deactivated without any prior notice, enquiry, or opportunity to be heard.

As a result, he was deprived of multiple welfare schemes, including Antyodaya Anna Yojana and Old-Age Pension.

Murwala, who is landless, homeless, and socio-economically disadvantaged, had also alleged that despite fulfilling eligibility criteria, he was not allotted any accommodation or assistance under either the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) or Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (MMAY).

He continued to live without proper housing, despite repeated appeals to authorities.

Regarding unhygienic conditions at Red Cross Old-Age Home in Panipat, the complainant had alleged that the living conditions at the facility are extremely unsanitary and unsafe, posing a risk to health and dignity.

Commission Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra has termed the matter as a “serious case of administrative failure and insensitivity”, further stating that the actions, or inactions, violate the complainant’s right to live with dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution, and statutory duties under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

In his detailed order, Justice Batra has issued immediate verification and reactivation of the deactivated Parivar Pehchan Patra, submission of a detailed report by the authorities, explaining the deactivation, steps taken for restoration, and future preventive measures.

The Housing for All Department of the Haryana government has been directed to reassess the complainant’s eligibility and, if found eligible, allot a 100 square yard residential plot or provide alternate housing support.

Also, the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Panipat and the Secretary of the District Red Cross Society have been directed to conduct a joint inspection of the Old-Age Home facility.

All concerned departments have been directed to submit Action Taken Reports to the commission before the next hearing, scheduled for October 15.

Puneet Arora, Protocol, Information and Public Relations Officer of the Haryana Human Rights Commission, told the media on Monday, “The commission has taken the complaint of Amar Singh Murwala very seriously. Seven departments have been issued notices, and specific timelines have been set for the submission of Action Taken Reports in relation to each issue raised.”

