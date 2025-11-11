Haryana relaxes age limit for ex-Agniveers in recruitment

Chandigarh, Nov 11 (IANS) The Haryana government on Tuesday announced that it has decided to relax the upper age limit for ex-Agniveers who are domiciles of the state during direct recruitment after completing their military service.

A letter to this effect has been issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi.

As per the government’s decision, ex-Agniveers will be entitled to a relaxation of three years in the prescribed upper age limit for direct recruitment to Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts.

Additionally, members of the first batch of ex-Agniveers will receive an age relaxation of five years. All departments, boards, corporations, universities, and field offices have been directed to ensure strict compliance with these instructions, an official statement said.

Earlier, the government had decided to provide the benefit of horizontal reservation in direct recruitment to resident former Agniveers of the state.

A policy has been formulated to provide reservations for them in various state services.

According to the policy, ex-Agniveers will get one per cent horizontal reservation in Group-B posts related to skill expertise, and five per cent in Group-C posts (excluding some specified categories).

In the Home Department, a 20 per cent reservation will be given for the posts of police constables. Similarly, 10 per cent reservation has been fixed for the posts of forest guards in the Environment, Forest and Wildlife Department, warders in the Jail Department, and mining guards in the Mines and Geology Department.

To ensure fair distribution among all social categories, reservations will be applied at fixed roster points. Selection will be based on merit, and ex-Agniveers will be selected against reserved posts within their respective vertical categories, said the government. If suitable ex-Agniveers are not available, the vacant posts will be filled by eligible candidates of the category concerned.

