Haryana notifies provision of contractual jobs for 1984 riot-hit families

Chandigarh, Dec 10 (IANS) The Haryana government has notified amendments to the Deployment of Contractual Persons Policy of 2022, providing compassionate deployment to families of persons from the state who were killed during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi has issued a notification in this regard.

Under the amended provisions, notwithstanding the existing definition of "family" under relevant government rules, one unanimously identified current family member of a person killed in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, whether the incident occurred in Haryana or outside the state, shall be eligible for deployment or engagement through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL).

Such deployment shall be made against a suitable job role under Level-I, Level-II or Level-III, strictly as per the educational qualifications and eligibility criteria prescribed by HKRN, an official statement said here on Wednesday.

The notification further provides that if, in future, the job role in the department where such a contractual employee is deployed gets filled, the employee shall be considered for adjustment in any other department from which a demand (indent) for similar job roles has been received.

HKRNL will carry out this adjustment in consultation with the departments concerned. In case no such demand is available, HKRNL shall adjust the employee within its own establishments against a suitable job role.

The amendment has been issued in partial modification of earlier notifications dated June 30, 2022, October 26, 2023, and May 13, 2025, and aims to further strengthen the compassionate framework of the policy.

All Administrative Secretaries, heads of departments, Managing Directors, Chief Administrators, CEOs of Boards, Corporations and Public Undertakings, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Sub-Divisional Officers (Civil), universities and other authorities concerned have been directed to take necessary action and ensure strict compliance with the amended policy in letter and spirit.

