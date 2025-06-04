Haryana nominates 621 panchayats for Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan

Chandigarh, June 4 (IANS) With Haryana nominating 621 gram panchayats for the Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the progress of the program launched by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development.

This initiative aims to improve nutrition and community development in rural areas as well as to promote a healthy competition among village panchayats to eliminate malnutrition and form the basis of a developed India.

The Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan is aligned with Sustainable Development Goals II and III and promotes improved nutritional outcomes through better infrastructure and third-party assessments.

Haryana has nominated 621 gram panchayats under the program, out of which 531 have met the eligibility criteria to be designated as Suposhit Gram Panchayats, an official statement said.

The Chief Secretary highlighted that in Bhodwal Majri village of Panipat district, the daughter of an anganwadi worker, Shivani Panchal, had secured All-India Rank 53 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination this year.

He said the anganwadi worker and her daughter would be felicitated by the government, and the village anganwadi centre would be transformed into a model centre.

During the meeting, it was informed that under the abhiyan, anganwadi infrastructure, nutrition status of children, delivery of supplementary nutrition, etc., will be the focus area, and evaluation will be done based on that criterion.

Emphasising the importance of the initiative, Chief Secretary Rastogi said: “The Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan is a vital step toward achieving nutritional security and sustainable development in Haryana. I urge all districts to accelerate the evaluation process and ensure compliance with the required standards.”

He also informed that the top gram panchayats across India will receive an incentive of Rs 1 lakh each. Additional rewards are earmarked for the panchayats and anganwadi workers and helpers who contribute significantly to the scheme's success and for infrastructure improvement, development of Poshan Vatikas, etc.

It was informed, the nominations were submitted by January 31. Preliminary screenings were completed by February 15, followed by ongoing peer reviews by state teams, scheduled for completion by July.

The third-party validations will take place from August to September, with final results expected in September or October. The assessments are based on key indicators, including nutrition, child healthcare, and infrastructure readiness.

The meeting also reviewed findings from recent interstate peer reviews. A team from Mizoram visited Haryana in April to evaluate 55 gram panchayats, while officials from Haryana visited West Bengal and conducted a review of 17 gram panchayats.

Rastogi instructed officials to ensure all preparations are completed for the next round of peer reviews in June. He also underscored the need to use the Poshan tracker for real-time, data-driven evaluations and called for focused efforts to bridge infrastructure and service delivery gaps.

