Haryana Minister Vipul Goel slams Congress over AI video targeting PM Modi

Faridabad, Sep 13 (IANS) Haryana Cabinet Minister Vipul Goel has strongly condemned the Congress party for allegedly creating an AI-generated video targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at a press conference in Faridabad, Goel said such actions misguide the direction of Indian politics and are deeply unfortunate.

He asserted that “A mother is a mother to all — even in politics, such boundaries must be respected.” Calling the video shameful, Goel warned that this kind of political behaviour erodes public trust and poisons the democratic discourse.

The minister also announced that under Prime Minister Modi’s call, a 'Seva Pakhwada' (Service Fortnight) will be observed across Haryana to mark the birth anniversaries of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Mahatma Gandhi. During this fortnight, various welfare programmes will be conducted to promote the spirit of public service, he said.

Vipul Goel did not hold back in criticising opposition leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and MP Deepender Hooda. He alleged that while the current government has launched a transparent compensation portal for disaster-affected citizens, the previous regime offered meagre relief — as little as Rs 2.50 to Rs 5 in some cases.

He assured that the new portal ensures fair and unbiased assessment, eliminating any possibility of favouritism or nepotism.

Highlighting the Haryana government’s commitment to inclusive development, Goel stated that the administration is working to ensure the benefits of government schemes reach the most marginalised sections of society.

In a significant move, he announced a new compensation policy for dog bite victims, with financial aid ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 5 lakh depending on the severity of the case.

Goel also spoke about the government’s initiatives in waste management and energy production. He revealed that the state will soon establish waste-to-energy plants at three locations in Haryana. These plants will help tackle waste effectively while also generating additional power for the state.

“The Haryana government is not only committed to cleanliness and sustainability but also focused on transforming waste into a source of energy,” he added.

