Haryana Minister Anil Vij Questions Punjab Government Over Farmer Leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's Health Amid Supreme Court Directives

Ambala: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Monday questioned the Punjab government over the health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal and asked why the state government is not complying with the Supreme Court direction of providing medical aid and hospitalisation to Dallewal.

The top court has been asking the Punjab government to ensure Dallewal gets proper medical aid during fast unto death.

"What is the Punjab government's intention and what do they want? Supreme Court has made a committee regarding this. Supreme Court is also giving direction regarding this case but they (the Punjab government) are not following this. Maybe they are waiting for something and this could deteriorate the situation of Punjab," Vij told ANI.

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing for Friday of a plea relating to providing medical aid and hospitalisation to farmers' leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on a fast-unto-death since November 26.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Justice NK Singh adjourned the hearing after it was informed by the Punjab government that the protesting farmers had been persuaded to meet Justice (retired) Nawab Singh, the Chairperson of the High-Powered Committee constituted to negotiate with the protesters.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Punjab government, told the bench that the meeting was taking place at 3 pm today, and hoped that a breakthrough would happen.

"Somehow, we have been able to persuade the protesting people to meet Justice Nawab Singh who heads the Committee at 3 pm today. We are hopeful that there would be a breakthrough," said Sibal requesting the apex court to adjourn the hearing.

Responding to the request, Justice Kant said, "We hope better sense prevails. List this on Friday."

The top court was hearing a contempt petition filed against the Punjab Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Punjab for not complying with the December 20 order of providing medical aid and hospitalisation to Dallewal.

Dallewal, the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanouri border to press the Centre to accept the farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops. (ANI)