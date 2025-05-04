Haryana man on way to Haridwar killed in hit-and-run case

Roorkee, May 4 (IANS) A man from Haryana was killed and his co-passengers were injured early on Sunday when an unknown vehicle hit their car while they were on their way to Haridwar for taking a holy dip in the Ganga, the police said.

Hemant Singh, son of Babulal, was killed while Lokesh, son of Bhagwan, Rahul, son of Subhash, and another person were injured.

The incident took place near a petrol pump in Narsan when the speeding unknown vehicle hit their car from the rear, police said.

After the accident, passersby informed the police, who rushed the injured to Civil Hospital Roorkee in an ambulance. Hemant, however, died on the way to the hospital.

Soon after the hit-and-run, the injured were helped by villagers who also informed the police.

In a separate road accident in Washim district in Maharashtra, four travellers in an SUV were injured when the vehicle met with an accident, the police said.

The incident took place near Sukanda around 8 a.m. on Sunday on the Samruddhi Mahamarg or the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway near Highway, the police said.

There were signs of a high-impact hit on the front left side of the victims’ silver SUV, the police said, adding that they were scanning CCTV cameras to ascertain if any other offending vehicle was involved in the accident.

After the incident, the victims were shifted to a government hospital in Washim, the police said.

Considering the presence of some accident-prone areas of the highway, the Washim district administration has also uploaded an advisory for motorists on its official website.

The advisory for motorists asks drivers to make sure their vehicle is in perfect condition before hitting the public road.

It says that before entering the main road, the motorists should make sure that there is no obstruction to their access to the main road.

Cautioning against hasty overtaking, the district advisory also asks drivers to give a hand signal along with an indicator while taking a turn.

While advising drivers to strictly obey well-placed traffic control boards and white-painted road markings, the Washim district administration’s advisory also tells them to slow down before approaching an intersection.

