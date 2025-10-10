Haryana IPS officers anguished over suicide of Puran Kumar

Chandigarh, Oct 10 (IANS) The IPS Officers’ Association (Haryana Cadre) on Friday expressed deep grief and condolences over the sudden and untimely demise of senior police officer Y. Puran Kumar, IPS.

The association prayed to the Almighty for the eternal peace of the departed soul and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family. A delegation led by Hardeep Singh Doon, IPS, Additional Director General of Police (Telecom, Highways and Traffic), visited the residence of the late officer’s wife, Amneet P. Kumar, IAS, to personally convey their condolences.

On this occasion, senior police officers assured the family of all possible support and assistance.

Members of the IPS Officers’ Association gathered to pay homage to the departed soul by observing two minutes of silence.

The association stands firmly with the bereaved family in this hour of grief and prays to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss.

Haryana’s Inspector General of Police (IG) Y. Puran Kumar, an IPS of the 2001 batch, allegedly shot himself on Tuesday at his residence in Sector 11 in Chandigarh.

Police said Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself with his service revolver, and his body was found by his daughter in the basement.

Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur told the media that information regarding a reported suicide was received from House No. 116, Sector 11, Chandigarh, around 1.30 p.m.

As per reports, Kumar took the gun from a gunman on Monday. Last month, Kumar was transferred to Sunaria Jail in Rohtak, the same jail where Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim is serving his sentence in the case of sexual exploitation of sadhvis.

Previously, Kumar had raised questions over the promotion of certain IPS officers belonging to the 1991, 1996, 1997, and 2005 batches. An engineering graduate, he was born on May 19, 1973, and was due to retire on May 31, 2033.

--IANS

vg/dan