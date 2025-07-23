Haryana has set target to plant 2.10 crore saplings, says CM Nayab Saini

Chandigarh, July 23 (IANS) Making a call to plant the maximum number of saplings for environmental conservation and to ensure a healthier planet and a sustainable future, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said the government has set a target of planting 2.10 crore saplings this year.

He also appealed to the people to ensure that every family plants at least one tree during the monsoon season. “With the support of the citizens, I am confident that we will surpass this target once again,” the Chief Minister said. Under the first phase of ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, 1.87 crore saplings have been planted in Haryana, surpassing the target of 1.60 crore saplings.

CM Saini was addressing the state-level Van Mahotsav organised in Morni in Panchkula district. He also announced that the plantations initiated by the Forest Department will be geo-tagged and regularly mapped using drones each year. “Their growth will be monitored for up to five years to ensure effective implementation and contribute to increasing the forest cover in Haryana. Since October 2014, about 18 crore saplings have been planted across the state.”

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also released two booklets published by the Forests and Wildlife Department, focusing on herbal vatika and the development of nature trails to promote eco-tourism in the Morni region.

Responding to the demands raised by Kalka MLA Shakti Rani Sharma, the Chief Minister assured that all development-related demands would be fulfilled after the departments concerned conduct the necessary feasibility studies. Saini emphasised that, besides the government, it is the collective responsibility of every individual to contribute to environmental conservation.

The Chief Minister said the government has launched the Pranavayu Devta Pension Scheme to express our gratitude to trees that are over 75 years old. Under this initiative, a pension of Rs 3,000 per year per tree has been provisioned for the care and maintenance of these aged trees. So far, Rs 1 crore has been deposited into the accounts of the guardians of 3,800 trees under this scheme. Additionally, herbal parks have been developed across various districts to conserve and promote medicinal plants.

