Haryana govt protector of criminals: Congress MP Surjewala

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Randeep Singh Surjewala, launched a sharp attack on the Haryana government, accusing it of being a “protector of criminals” and failing to maintain law and order in the state.

Citing a recent media report on the alleged criminal-administration nexus in the state, Surjewala claimed that the BJP-ruled state has become a hub of organised crime, mafia operations, and lawlessness under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Taking to social media platform X, Surjewala wrote, “Under BJP’s rule, criminals roam free while the public lives in fear. Haryana’s image has been reduced to that of a gangster state, where mafias, goons, and criminals dictate terms while the police and administration look the other way.”

According to the Congress leader, crimes such as extortion, daylight murders, and threats have become routine, while police effectiveness has eroded severely.

“Today, the law and order situation in Haryana has completely collapsed. Gangsters are calling the shots even from inside jails, which now function like their personal offices,” he said.

“Criminals sitting abroad are now orchestrating crimes in Haryana through their henchmen. Social media is being used to spread fear, and extortion has become the biggest business under the Saini government,” Surjewala added.

He alleged that the BJP government is providing indirect patronage to criminals, allowing a parallel mafia regime to flourish.

“Haryana is no longer safe. The common man is living under a shadow of fear. Crime has become sophisticated, organised and emboldened due to political protection,” he said.

Referring to a media report, he said that it exposes the alleged nexus between the criminals and the ruling dispensation.

While the Haryana government is yet to respond to Surjewala’s remarks, the Opposition is likely to raise the issue in the coming days.

It is pertinent to note here that Haryana's CM Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the law and order situation and the ongoing excise auctions in the state.

