Haryana DGP for prompt rectification of black spots to reduce accidents

Chandigarh, Nov 12 (IANS) Taking a significant step toward improving road safety, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) O. P. Singh has written a letter to both the Central and state governments, urging prompt rectification of identified black spots (accident-prone locations) across the state.

The DGP has addressed the letter to V. Umashankar, Secretary with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), and Anurag Aggarwal, Additional Chief Secretary (Public Works Department with the state government.

In the letter, DGP Singh mentioned that a joint analysis conducted by Haryana Police and the Transport Department revealed several black spots where five or more road accidents have occurred within a short span of time.

Between 2019-20 and 2023-24, a total of 474 black spots were identified, out of which 223 sites were rectified so far, while 251 locations remain pending for improvement.

He said delays in engineering interventions such as road repairs, installation of signage, construction of service roads, traffic calming measures, and improved lighting arrangements continue to cause frequent accidents and unnecessary loss of lives.

The DGP has requested the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the PWD (Buildings and Roads) to issue directions to the project implementing units and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ensure the timely and quality rectification of all pending black spots.

He emphasised that timely engineering improvements at these locations will not only enhance road safety but will also significantly reduce the state's road fatality rate.

The state has implemented a scheme that provides cashless and free medical treatment up to Rs 1.5 lakh for road accident victims, ensuring that injured people receive immediate medical assistance after an accident.

"Haryana Police is not limited to maintaining law and order; we are equally committed to ensuring the safety of citizens' lives. Reducing road accidents requires a collective effort of the police, administration, and engineering departments. Every life is precious, and our mission is to make every road safe," an official statement quoting DGP Singh said on Wednesday.

He said the initiative on road safety is a major step toward "preventive policing", ensuring permanent solutions through data analysis, inter-departmental coordination, and technological interventions.

