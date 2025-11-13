Haryana Congress leaders call on Governor, demand relief for crop loss

Chandigarh, Nov 13 (IANS) The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Haryana, led by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda, on Thursday met Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh here and submitted a memorandum demanding action on various issues.

The CLP demanded action on the losses suffered by farmers due to heavy rain, the paddy procurement "scam", the "rising" crime graph in the state, besides the ration card "scam".

Two-time Chief Minister Hooda held a nearly half-hour-long conversation with the Governor and briefed him on all the issues in detail.

The memorandum stated that the CLP wanted to draw the Governor's attention to the serious situation in the state.

"The recent heavy rainfall across the state has caused significant damage to farmers' crops. Fields of paddy, cotton, and other kharif crops have been submerged, causing severe economic hardship for farmers," reads the memorandum.

"Many farmers' crops have been destroyed, but the government has yet to conduct a proper survey or announce any concrete compensation. Excessive rain has already ruined this year's crop, and the waterlogging is still prevailing, making it impossible to sow the next crop. We demand that the government conduct a special survey and compensate farmers at the rate of Rs 50,000 to 60,000 per acre," it said.

The memorandum further stated that the BJP government talked about providing minimum support price (MSP) for 24 crops, but this "is completely unrealistic on the ground".

It pointed out that many crops, such as paddy, millet, green gram, and cotton, are not receiving the MSP at all.

"Farmers in Haryana are being forced to sell their paddy and millet for Rs 500 to 600 per quintal less than the MSP. Farmers are being exploited in the name of moisture. Complaints of widespread irregularities and scams in government paddy procurement have surfaced. Farmers have not received fair prices in many markets, while cases of fraudulent purchases and sales in some places have raised questions about transparency," the memorandum pointed out.

The Congress delegation, comprising state party President Rao Narendra, also pointed out incidents of fertiliser shortages and black marketing.

The party demanded that this entire matter be investigated by a sitting judge of the High Court so that the truth can be revealed to the public.

The memorandum also highlighted the fact that crime is steadily increasing in the state.

"Murder, extortion, robbery, rape, theft, and drug-related incidents have become common. The common citizen is feeling insecure. The Central government itself says that more than 80 criminal gangs are active in Haryana, committing organised crime," it said.

Extortion demands from businessmen and professionals have become commonplace.

"The people of the state have lost faith in law and order. Crime is so rampant that even police officers are resorting to suicide due to a lack of justice," said the memorandum.

The Congress leaders said it "is the government's primary duty to ensure that the citizens of the state live in a peaceful environment, free from oppression, exploitation, or corruption and that their lives and property are protected. However, the government is failing to fulfil its duty".

--IANS

vg/svn