Haryana conducts 10,450 paperless property registrations in first 21 days of launch

Chandigarh, Nov 21 (IANS) In an achievement that signals a new era of transparent and citizen-centric governance, Haryana has crossed 10,450 paperless property registrations in the first 21 days of its launch.

The state's digital land-registry system also set a new single-day record on Friday, processing 1,659 registrations without the need for a single sheet of paper.

Calling it "a transformation, not merely digitisation", Financial Commissioner (Revenue) Sumita Misra said the system has been significantly strengthened through upgraded software, improved workflows.

From November 1 to 21, residents booked 9,365 online appointments for property registration, taking the cumulative total to 10,450 appointments since the paperless system was introduced.

Of these, 8,338 deeds have been approved during the three-week period, bringing the total number of approved deeds to 9,260.

The system is currently processing an average of nearly 1,500 deeds per day, while the single-day record of 1,659 registrations highlights the platform's improved capacity and operational stability, she said.

Misra noted that officer-side features on the portal have been upgraded as well.

Tehsildars can now revert tokens directly through their login and appointment scheduling has become smoother across all districts, she said.

Many issues affecting stamp duty calculation, token deduction and document flow have already been resolved, she added.

"The system will no longer deduct Rs 503 in cases of incorrect tokens until the token is fully validated, protecting citizens from unnecessary financial loss," she said.

Misra emphasised that the success of the initiative stems from regular feedback received from registrars, sub-registrars, and ground-level staff.

Their suggestions have directly shaped iterative improvements to the platform, she said.

One of the major enhancements announced relates to simplifying the second page of the online registration interface -- a step aimed at reducing user difficulties and streamlining the overall experience.

"Even small technical refinements can make a big difference for citizens, especially when they are completing property transactions that often involve significant financial and emotional stakes," Misra added.

--IANS

vg/khz