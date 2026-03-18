Haryana CM urges lawmakers to actively promote natural farming

Chandigarh, March 18 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday urged public representatives to actively promote natural farming, stressing that certain issues must rise above partisan politics.

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“It is the collective responsibility of all stakeholders not only to adopt natural farming in their own lives but also to encourage and educate farmers about its benefits,” he said.

The Chief Minister was addressing a special awareness programme on natural farming organised in the Vidhan Sabha here.

On this occasion, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat delivered a lecture highlighting the importance and impact of natural farming.

Welcoming the Governor, the Chief Minister described Acharya Devvrat as a strong source of inspiration for Indian culture, ethical values, and a natural way of life.

He said Acharya Devvrat has dedicated his life to social service, education, and especially to the promotion of natural farming, actively reaching out to farmers across the country.

Highlighting current agricultural practices, the Chief Minister expressed concern over the excessive use of pesticides, urea, and chemical fertilisers, which not only pollute the environment but also adversely affect human health.

He said Haryana, being an agrarian state, stands to benefit significantly from the natural farming model, which offers a sustainable and cost-effective alternative.

Referring to the natural farming farm developed at Gurukul in Kurukshetra, he said the 180-acre model, established under the guidance of Acharya Devvrat, serves as a unique example for farmers.

The farm operates without chemical inputs, relying solely on traditional organic formulations such as Jeevamrit, Ghanamrit, and Beejamrit prepared from cow dung and cow urine, making it a low-cost farming method.

The Chief Minister said the state had launched its Natural Farming Scheme in 2022. A dedicated portal has been developed under the scheme, through which 19,723 farmers have verified their participation, covering 31,873 acres.

More than 12,000 farmers have already been trained in natural farming practices. Additionally, Haryana Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute (HAMETI) in Jind conducted one-day online training programmes for all sarpanches in the state.

--IANS

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