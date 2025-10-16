Haryana CM to address event to mark one year of governance tomorrow

Chandigarh, Oct 16 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will address a state-level event marking the completion of one year of his government at the Indradhanush Auditorium in Panchkula near here on Friday, officials said on Thursday.

The event will highlight the state government's key achievements, flagship initiatives and the roadmap for the coming years.

In this connection, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi chaired a high-level review meeting to take stock of the preparations for the celebration.

He directed all Deputy Commissioners to organise district-level programmes, which will be followed by a live broadcast of the Chief Minister's address from the state-level event.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Saini will distribute development grants to panchayats and urban local bodies and hand over plot allotment letters to beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana 2.0 (Phase-II) at the event.

The Chief Secretary emphasised that ensuring smooth arrangements, wide public participation and proper dissemination of the state government's achievements at both state and district levels.

He also instructed departments to coordinate effectively for security, public outreach, and on-ground logistics to make the event a success.

Meanwhile, the state government has issued instructions to all departments regarding the salary payment of newly appointed Group-D employees under the Common Cadre.

These employees had joined various departments on or after August 28.

In a letter addressed by Chief Secretary Rastogi, it was noted that salaries for these employees, who joined in compliance with posting orders dated August 28, have not yet been disbursed from their respective dates of joining.

After reviewing the matter, the state government has directed that all pending salaries must be paid from the date of joining, without delay.

These employees were recommended by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission on July 2.

The Chief Secretary also instructed all departments to ensure that the details of these employees are entered into the Human Resource Management System portal, as the e-billing system relies on this data to generate salary bills.

Regarding the National Pension Scheme (NPS), the state government clarified that only two months' salary can be released without a PRAN (Permanent Retirement Account Number).

Beyond this period, PRAN generation is mandatory for continued salary disbursement.

