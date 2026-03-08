Haryana CM seeks blessings from Sant Samaj in Sirsa

Chandigarh, March 8 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Sunday, attended the grand Hola Mohalla celebrations at Namdhari Gurdwara in Sirsa district and sought blessings from the Sant Samaj.

Addressing a large gathering, the Chief Minister said he felt extremely happy to be present among them on the occasion of the glorious festival of Hola Mohalla being celebrated at this sacred ashram.

Bowing at the feet of Sant Dilip Singh Maharaj, Chief Minister Saini added that the Sant Samaj is doing a great service by connecting society through love, service, brotherhood and spirituality.

He said the sacred land of Sirsa has long been a "tapobhoomi" of saints and great personalities.

In the year 1507, the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev, set foot on this land.

To carry forward his teachings, Gurdwara Sri Chilla Sahib was established here.

The Chief Minister added that many saints such as Baba Sarsai Nath and Baba Bhooman Shah spread the message of spirituality, service and humanity from this land.

Their teachings continue to guide society in the right direction even today, he said.

The Chief Minister noted that Hola Mohalla "is not merely a festival but a living symbol of India's rich culture, bravery and spiritual tradition. It inspires people to maintain a balance between courage and devotion in life".

He said the festival "is not only about colours but also represents the resolve to stand against injustice and uphold righteousness. Dashmesh Pita Sri Guru Gobind Singh-ji had initiated the tradition of celebrating Hola Mohalla to strengthen the Khalsa traditions and promote brotherhood and unity in society along with the enthusiasm of Holi".

The Chief Minister added the history of the Namdhari community is filled with sacrifice, penance and dedication.

"The Kuka Movement started by Satguru Ram Singh Maharaj is an important chapter in India's freedom struggle."

He said that when the country was under colonial rule, the Namdhari community promoted the message of adopting Swadeshi and boycotting foreign goods, which gave new energy to the freedom movement.

The Chief Minister also paid tribute to the brave Namdhari martyrs, who stood fearlessly before cannons in Punjab's Malerkotla, and sacrificed their lives with smiles but never abandoned the path of truth and self-respect.

