Haryana CM Saini, wife Suman pay obeisance at Mata Mansa Devi Temple

Chandigarh, March 19 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, accompanied by his wife Suman Saini, on Thursday paid obeisance at Mata Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula on first day of Chaitra Navratri.

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They sought the blessings of the Goddess and prayed for the happiness, peace, and prosperity of the people of the state.

The Chief Minister also performed 'havan-yagya' at the Yagyashala within the temple complex amid the chanting of Vedic mantras and offered oblations. Earlier, he planted a sapling on the temple premises, conveying a message of environmental conservation.

Deputy Commissioner and Chief Administrator of the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Satpal Sharma, presented the Chief Minister with a portrait of Mata Mansa Devi and a Hindu New Year calendar as a mark of respect.

Interacting with the media, the Chief Minister extended his greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri and the Hindu New Year.

He said he had prayed to Mata Mansa Devi for the happiness, prosperity, and good health of the people of the state.

He also prayed that Haryana remains prosperous and continues to move forward on the path of progress. The Chief Minister remarked that Navratri is a symbol of rich culture and values.

He said devotees have immense faith in Mata Mansa Devi, and during Navratri lakhs of devotees visit the shrine with their prayers and wishes, which the Goddess fulfils.

In response to a query, the Chief Minister said the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board is undertaking several development works at the Mata Mansa Devi Temple, Kali Mata Temple, Kalka, and Chandi Mata Temple.

He said that construction of a new building for the Sanskrit College operating within the Mata Mansa Devi Temple complex is currently underway.

He further said that to enhance the grandeur of the temple a new corridor is being developed at a rapid pace, which will be equipped with lift and escalator facilities.

In addition, renovation works are also in progress at the Kali Mata Temple in Kalka and the Chandi Mata Temple in Chandimandir.

--IANS

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